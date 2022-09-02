Person hospitalized after being hit by driver in Metro East
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - A person is recovering at a local hospital after being hit by a car in the Metro East Thursday evening.
Police and ambulances blocked part of the 4000 block of Mississippi Ave near IL 157 before 8 p.m. in Cahokia Heights after a person was hit. Their condition is unknown.
News 4 is working to learn if the driver stayed at the scene and other details surrounding the incident.
