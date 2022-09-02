Metro East Planned Parenthood clinic expanding hours to deal with uptick in patients

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV) - The Planned Parenthood clinic in the Metro East is expanding its hours after seeing an increase in abortion patients after Roe V. Wade was overturned earlier this year.

The clinic in Fairview Heights is moving from 8-hour days to 10-hour days Monday through Friday. On Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Thursday it will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday hours will remain the same from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials with Planned Parenthood told News 4 they are seeing an increase in patients from Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana and Florida.

“Before the decision, those states made up less than 5 percent of the patients that we see,” said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood for the St. Louis region and Southwest Missouri.

In July 2021 the Fairview Heights Planned Parenthood saw a total of 552 patients for abortions. Less than 5 percent were from states other than Missouri and Illinois. In July 2022, the clinic saw 706 patients. The number of patients outside of Missouri and Illinois grew to 38 percent.

Hope Clinic in Granite City also reports performing a higher number of abortions.

Midwest Access Coalition told New 4 that four new abortion clinics are moving to Carbondale, Illinois. A doctor with Alamo Women’s Clinic said the provider picked Carbondale as one of its new locations, but they had to close its facilities in Oklahoma and Texas.

Planned Parenthood officials said it’s possible they could move to 12-hour days and open on Sunday.

