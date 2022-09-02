List of local pooch plunges

Summer is once again going to the dogs as a Las Vegas pool will host its annual “Dog Daze of...
Summer is once again going to the dogs as a Las Vegas pool will host its annual “Dog Daze of Summer” event.(Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility/Facebook)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Local pools will mark the end of the summer by letting the dogs take a dip. To get a pooch plunge added to the list, email Share@KMOV.com.

North Pointe Dog Swim will allow big, small, short or tall pooches with current vaccinations on Sept. 6 from 4:30-6 p.m. or 6:15-7:45 p.m. The cost is $10 per dog.

The Aquatic Center at 111 S. Geyer Road in Kirkwood will host a dog swim from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 6. Click here to register.

In St. Charles, on Sept. 7 the Aquatic Facility at 1875 Muegge Road will let dogs swim for $12 per owner and $4 per additional guest from 6-8 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine bottles
SLU seeking volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine booster trial
St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a...
St. Louis wins “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” Grant
Rockwood board member faced calls to resign at first meeting since controversial comments
Rockwood board member faced calls to resign at first meeting since controversial comments
planned parenthood
Metro East Planned Parenthood clinic expanding hours to deal with uptick in patients