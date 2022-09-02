List of local pooch plunges

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Local pools will mark the end of the summer by letting the dogs take a dip. To get a pooch plunge added to the list, email Share@KMOV.com.

North Pointe Dog Swim will allow big, small, short or tall pooches with current vaccinations on Sept. 6 from 4:30-6 p.m. or 6:15-7:45 p.m. The cost is $10 per dog.

The Aquatic Center at 111 S. Geyer Road in Kirkwood will host a dog swim from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 6. Click here to register.

In St. Charles, on Sept. 7 the Aquatic Facility at 1875 Muegge Road will let dogs swim for $12 per owner and $4 per additional guest from 6-8 p.m.

