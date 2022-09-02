Katherine Pinner changes her mind again, drops out of St. Louis County Executive race

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Katherine Pinner has officially dropped out of the St. Louis County Executive’s race.

Last week, she informed members of the St. Louis County GOP that she intended to drop out, but days later, she wrote a blog post saying she changed her mind. On Friday, she officially filed a motion in St. Louis County Court to have her name taken off the ballot.

Pinner surprised political observers by upsetting State Rep. Shamed Dogan in the August primary.

