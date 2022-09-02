Increased Rain Chance Through The Weekend

Weather Discussion: Rain chances have increased as a slow moving area of low pressure will be strong enough to set off scattered showers and occasionally a thunderstorm through the weekend.

Tonight: I’m hopeful we can play through any light rain this evening at Busch Stadium as the rain will be more widespread west and weakening into some lighter showers that may hold together long enough to bring the St. Louis metro a sprinkle or some light rain. Rain should persist overnight, especially south and southwest of St. Louis where some locally heavy spots of rain are possible.

Saturday: A 50% chance for scattered rain. The slow moving low pressure area will be right over us, so there may be some regularly on and off showers through the day and evening. Can’t rule out a delay for the Cardinals game, though certainly not a guarantee it will be wet. It will depend where these showers set up and St. Louis to the south seems to the favored region where they will develop. I do expect a lot of cloud cover and rain at times depressing our temperatures with highs near 80 and a more muggy day.

Sunday-Monday (Labor Day): A 40% rain chance Sunday and 30% chance Monday continues as the slow area of low pressure hangs around our region. It will be more muggy and warm but not hot with highs in the mid to low 80s.

Next Week: It’s uncertain exactly how long this low pressure area persists, but we see enough evidence in the forecast models to keep a 20%-30% chance of rain in most days next week. It won’t be too hot, temperatures will be near normal in the mid 80s with enough humidity to add a muggy feel but not miserable.

