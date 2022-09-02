1 injured after accident at Metro East production company

BREAKING NEWS:
BREAKING NEWS:
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV) - One person was injured after an accident at a Metro East production company Friday.

Just past 6:30 a.m., emergency responders were called to Century Brass Works located at 1100 North Illinois Street. According to the company’s website, the company opens at 7 a.m.

News 4 is working to learn more about the victim’s injuries and what happened inside the building.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Person hospitalized after being hit by driver in Metro East
Person hospitalized after being hit by driver in Metro East
St. Louis is one step forward in developing the region’s manufacturing industry after winning a...
St. Louis wins “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” Grant
Rockwood board member faced calls to resign at first meeting since controversial comments
Rockwood board member faced calls to resign at first meeting since controversial comments
planned parenthood
Metro East Planned Parenthood clinic expanding hours to deal with uptick in patients