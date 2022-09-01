Warm through the holiday weekend

Weather Discussion: Happy September! Patchy fog this morning with many starting cooler in the 50s and 60s. High pressure is the controller of our pattern this week. It is sitting to the east allowing the winds to blow from the south. This will pull in some slightly more humid air. Temperatures will be high in the upper 80s today with primarily sunny skies.

Tonight under clear skies our temperatures drop to the upper 60s, with a high near 90° tomorrow.=

The holiday weekend looks fantastic for those wishing to enjoy a few more pool days. Temperatures will sit in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity is a bit higher, and for the most part, we will be dry. Low chances for rain (20-30% chance) exist from Saturday through Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.