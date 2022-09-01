Warm through the holiday weekend

First Alert Forecast
By Leah Hill
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Happy September! Patchy fog this morning with many starting cooler in the 50s and 60s. High pressure is the controller of our pattern this week. It is sitting to the east allowing the winds to blow from the south. This will pull in some slightly more humid air. Temperatures will be high in the upper 80s today with primarily sunny skies.

Tonight under clear skies our temperatures drop to the upper 60s, with a high near 90° tomorrow.=

The holiday weekend looks fantastic for those wishing to enjoy a few more pool days. Temperatures will sit in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity is a bit higher, and for the most part, we will be dry. Low chances for rain (20-30% chance) exist from Saturday through Tuesday.

Download the KMOV Weather App
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Slight Rain Chances Added To The Weekend
Slight Rain Chances Added To The Weekend
Slight rain chances added to the weekend
7-Day Forecast 8/31/2022
Low Humidity Today & Tomorrow
7day
A “Cool” Night For August, Then Hotter Days Ahead