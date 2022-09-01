Warm & Slight Rain Chances Through The Holiday Weekend

First Alert Forecast
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Slight rain chances will persist Friday through next week, but I expect a lot of dry time and a warm one through the holiday weekend.

Friday: Clouds increase for Friday and there is a low chance for a spot shower, mainly West of St. Louis but we can’t rule out a sprinkle or spot shower making it into the metro. Most will stay dry and notice more clouds.

Labor Day Weekend: It looks warm and lots of dry time. We’ll continue with the 20% chance for a shower or T’shower each day. Chances are a little higher south of the St. Louis metro where ingredients are a little more favorable for some rain at times. Otherwise it will be warm in the 80s to near 90 and turning a bit more humid. Not excessive humidity, but noticeably more muggy this weekend.

7 Day Forecast

7day
Warm through the holiday weekend
