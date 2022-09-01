Warm & mostly dry through the holiday weekend

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weather Discussion: Happy September! High pressure controls our pattern this week. It is sitting to the east allowing the winds to blow from the south. This will pull in slightly warmer & more humid air. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s today with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds increase tonight but we’ll stay dry. We’ll likely start Friday with a lot of clouds but the sun comes out in the afternoon.

The holiday weekend looks fantastic for those wishing to enjoy a few more pool days. Temperatures will sit in the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity is a bit higher, and for the most part, we will be dry. Low chances for rain (about 20%) exist from Saturday through Wednesday.

Download the KMOV Weather App
Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days
7 Day Forecast

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

7day
Warm through the holiday weekend
Slight Rain Chances Added To The Weekend
Slight Rain Chances Added To The Weekend
Slight rain chances added to the weekend
7-Day Forecast 8/31/2022
Low Humidity Today & Tomorrow