Warm & mostly dry through the holiday weekend

Weather Discussion: Happy September! High pressure controls our pattern this week. It is sitting to the east allowing the winds to blow from the south. This will pull in slightly warmer & more humid air. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s today with mostly sunny skies.

Clouds increase tonight but we’ll stay dry. We’ll likely start Friday with a lot of clouds but the sun comes out in the afternoon.

The holiday weekend looks fantastic for those wishing to enjoy a few more pool days. Temperatures will sit in the upper 80s to near 90. Humidity is a bit higher, and for the most part, we will be dry. Low chances for rain (about 20%) exist from Saturday through Wednesday.

