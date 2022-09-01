Thousands of menstrual products to be donated to Normandy High School

By Stephanie Usery
Sep. 1, 2022
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of menstrual products will be donated to Normandy High School.

Leadership at Color of Change, the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, sent a letter to Procter & Gamble in March outlining their concerns for Black menstruating students in St. Louis and asking them to partner with Title 1 public schools.

The discussions between the organization and company came after a St. Louis University survey found that nearly two-thirds of students at Jennings Senior High School, a predominantly Black, low-income Title 1 school, did not have enough money to purchase pads or tampons during the school year. The survey also found an estimated 1 in 3 students at the high school missed classes because they did not have access to menstrual products.

As a result of the conversations, it was announced Thursday that Procter & Gamble would donate 6,000 menstrual products to Normandy High School.

