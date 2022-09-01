St. Peters woman accused of pandemic loan fraud

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV) – A woman from St. Peters has been indicted on charges that she committed pandemic loan fraud.

A grandy jury indicted Trashunda M. Harrison of committing at $204,095 fraud involving a loan program intended for small businesses to continue to pay their employees during the pandemic.

According to the indictment, the 36-year-old submitted multiple applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans in the names of three businesses as well as in her name as a sole proprietor from June 2020 to April 2021. She allegedly made false representations about the payroll and income of the businesses and submitted fraudulent tax forms. Harrison reportedly spent the money on unapproved purchases, which included shopping and rent.

She was indicted on two counts of bank fraud and seven counts of wire fraud.

