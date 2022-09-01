St. Louis region in dire need of workers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis researchers found that 40,000 more workers joined the region in the past decade - but employers still struggling to fill open positions.

New data from the St. Louis Community College shows new job opportunities in the start-up and geospatial sectors helped the workforce, as employees continue to battle a tight labor market.

The school talked to hundreds of companies across the bi-state as part of its 2022 State of the St. Louis Workforce Report. Registered nurse is the top job opening in the metro right now. Businesses say the hardest jobs to fill are truck drivers, waiters and waitresses and home health aides.

