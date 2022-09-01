St. Louis Proud: Crown Candy Kitchen

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Stepping inside the Crown Candy Kitchen is like stepping back to a simpler time.

The St. Louis institution was started by owner Andy Karanziff’s grandpa who came to St. Louis from Greece. Now Crown Candy has been in that corner for 109 years.

The restaurant sells 22 tons of bacon a year! Watch the video for more on the St. Louis treasure.

