St. Charles man killed in Jefferson County motorcycle crash
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 34-year-old killed in a Jefferson County crash has been identified.
Wednesday, 34-year-old Wyatt Hausgen, of St. Charles, was driving his Harley Davidson east on Route A near Pioneer Road at 6:15 a.m. when it was hit by a Chevrolet Cruze attempting to make a left turn. Hausgen died from his injuries.
No additional information has been released.
