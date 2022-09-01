St. Charles man killed in Jefferson County motorcycle crash

By KMOV Staff
Sep. 1, 2022
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 34-year-old killed in a Jefferson County crash has been identified.

Wednesday, 34-year-old Wyatt Hausgen, of St. Charles, was driving his Harley Davidson east on Route A near Pioneer Road at 6:15 a.m. when it was hit by a Chevrolet Cruze attempting to make a left turn. Hausgen died from his injuries.

No additional information has been released.

