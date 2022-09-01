2 taken to hospital after school bus crash in Olivette

A school bus crashed into a traffic pole Thursday in Olivette.
A school bus crashed into a traffic pole Thursday in Olivette.(KMOV staff)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A school bus crashed in Olivette Thursday afternoon.

News 4 was on the scene around 4 p.m. and saw that the bus had hit a light pole at Dielman Road and Olive Boulevard. The bus is believed to be from the Ladue School District.

Firefighters on scene initially told News 4 a student, the school bus driver and the driver of another vehicle were taken to the hospital. The Ladue School District said in a statement to the media that the student was released to their parent.

The extent of the injuries to the school bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle has not been disclosed. There was only one student on board during the crash.

This breaking news story will be updated as more details are learned.

