Police investigate Molotov cocktails at South County catholic school, call it isolated incident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The Holy Cross Academy Early Childhood campus off McKenzie Road has had an eventful, if not frightful week.
Staff arrived to find Molotov Cocktails near the school buses Tuesday morning.
“It’s scary to see this with kids growing up,” parent Scott Rall explained. “I didn’t have this when I was growing up.”
The discovery brought in the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bomb and Arson squad.
“There were two bottles on the lot,” Sgt. Tracy Panus shared. “One of the bottles appeared to be broken by whoever threw it. it didn’t blow up or explode, just burned out where it was. the other bottle was never on fire. no indication it was lit.”
News 4 asked, and police will not release surveillance video or photos. But Sgt. Panus said the investigation points to kids committing this crime because they weren’t very good at it.
“They were obviously not successful at this,” Panus explained. “Someone older with more experience, especially a group that does hate crimes, would be better at this.”
In a letter to families on Tuesday, Holy Cross Academy Dr. Terry Cochran wrote:
Meanwhile, police think this is an isolated incident. Panus said if it was not, her department would be doing things differently but didn’t want to get into those details.
“I just want to stress that it’s safe to send kids to school. Don’t be concerned. This was an isolated incident. If this was juveniles, we hope to chase them down and figure out who they are,” Panus said.
St. Louis County Police will continue doing extra patrols in the area around Holy Cross Academy.
For Scott Rall, he said violent behavior needs consequences.
“Kids are so much more advanced than when I was growing up,” Rall shared. “Just unbelievable.”
