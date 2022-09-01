Police investigate Molotov cocktails at South County catholic school, call it isolated incident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - The Holy Cross Academy Early Childhood campus off McKenzie Road has had an eventful, if not frightful week.

Staff arrived to find Molotov Cocktails near the school buses Tuesday morning.

“It’s scary to see this with kids growing up,” parent Scott Rall explained. “I didn’t have this when I was growing up.”

The discovery brought in the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bomb and Arson squad.

“There were two bottles on the lot,” Sgt. Tracy Panus shared. “One of the bottles appeared to be broken by whoever threw it. it didn’t blow up or explode, just burned out where it was. the other bottle was never on fire. no indication it was lit.”

News 4 asked, and police will not release surveillance video or photos. But Sgt. Panus said the investigation points to kids committing this crime because they weren’t very good at it.

“They were obviously not successful at this,” Panus explained. “Someone older with more experience, especially a group that does hate crimes, would be better at this.”

In a letter to families on Tuesday, Holy Cross Academy Dr. Terry Cochran wrote:

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ, The safety of your children and our staff is the highest priority for Holy Cross Academy. We want to thank you for your patience regarding the incident at our Early Childhood Campus this morning. It’s our understanding that there was suspicious material found in the parking lot away from the building near where the buses were parked. The St. Louis County Police were called. Based on the recommendation of the police and to give them access to the parking lot, a decision was made to close this campus pending an investigation. Upon completion of this investigation, the police determined that the area was safe and the campus was reopened. Afternoon bus services will resume as normal this afternoon. We want to thank our faculty, staff and the St. Louis County Police for ensuring the safety of our students. As always, we are grateful to you for entrusting your children to our care. Please continue to communicate with us regarding the safety and growth of our community. Blessings,

Meanwhile, police think this is an isolated incident. Panus said if it was not, her department would be doing things differently but didn’t want to get into those details.

“I just want to stress that it’s safe to send kids to school. Don’t be concerned. This was an isolated incident. If this was juveniles, we hope to chase them down and figure out who they are,” Panus said.

St. Louis County Police will continue doing extra patrols in the area around Holy Cross Academy.

For Scott Rall, he said violent behavior needs consequences.

“Kids are so much more advanced than when I was growing up,” Rall shared. “Just unbelievable.”

