Officer hospitalized after chemical exposure in St. Louis City
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis police officer is rushed to the hospital after a chemical exposure Wednesday night.
Police and first responders were outside of a QuikTrip on Vandeventer near the Grove. One officer was taken to the hospital after being exposed to an unknown chemical. The officer is currently in stable condition.
