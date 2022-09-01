Officer hospitalized after chemical exposure in St. Louis City

A St. Louis police officer is rushed to the hospital after a chemical exposure Wednesday night.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis police officer is rushed to the hospital after a chemical exposure Wednesday night.

Police and first responders were outside of a QuikTrip on Vandeventer near the Grove. One officer was taken to the hospital after being exposed to an unknown chemical. The officer is currently in stable condition.

