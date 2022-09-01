Normandy students get experience with mural painting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Normandy students used their paint brushes to bring a little creativity and beauty to St. Louis.

Elementary and middle school students from Jefferson, Washington and Barak Obama schools were at the Value Village thrift store on Natural Bridge on Thursday to paint a mural alongside their art teachers.

The school said the mural is meant to beautify the city and welcome spectators to the upcoming Ascension Gold Tournament.

Normandy students painting mural (Normandy Schools Collaborative)

