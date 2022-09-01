New leadership for St. Louis County Department of Health, Page announces

FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page speaks during a...
FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page speaks during a news conference in Town and Country, Mo. Democratic St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is urging the County Council to adopt a mask requirement when it meets Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Page's mask mandate was overturned last month by the council, and a judge last week granted a temporary restraining order to halt it. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced two acting co-directors for the Department of Public Health.

Page appointed Kate Donaldson and Dr. Jim Hinrichs, both worked with the current Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan over the last few months. Khan announced that he is resigning in June. Khan will resign on Sept. 2.

Both will serve as co-directors until a permanent director is named.

“Kate and Jim have proven to be great leaders during exceptional times for public health departments,” said Dr. Page. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health department led the response, standing up testing and vaccine clinics and putting measures in place that saved lives.”

Khan led the department during the COVID-19 pandemic, putting in place measures that saved lives. He has contributed towards expanding access to reproductive health services and improving local residents’ health. He was the director of communicable disease control services and later a department director for the DPH from 2010 to 2018. Before his return to DPH in February 2021, he was the CEO of the Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Normandy students used their paint brushes to bring a little creativity and beauty to St. Louis.
Normandy students get experience with mural painting
tampons
Thousands of menstrual products to be donated to Normandy High School
Icy road
IDOT hiring Snowbirds ahead of winter
Graphic
Suspect shot man outside Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child