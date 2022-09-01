New leadership for St. Louis County Department of Health, Page announces

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced two acting co-directors for the Department of Public Health.

Page appointed Kate Donaldson and Dr. Jim Hinrichs, both worked with the current Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan over the last few months. Khan announced that he is resigning in June. Khan will resign on Sept. 2.

Both will serve as co-directors until a permanent director is named.

“Kate and Jim have proven to be great leaders during exceptional times for public health departments,” said Dr. Page. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the health department led the response, standing up testing and vaccine clinics and putting measures in place that saved lives.”

Khan led the department during the COVID-19 pandemic, putting in place measures that saved lives. He has contributed towards expanding access to reproductive health services and improving local residents’ health. He was the director of communicable disease control services and later a department director for the DPH from 2010 to 2018. Before his return to DPH in February 2021, he was the CEO of the Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.