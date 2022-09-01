Local business owner to pay more than $700k for not turning over employee taxes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A University City man will have to pay $1,000 a month until the money he owes is paid.

The United State Attorney’s Office said Jonathan Michaelson withheld taxes from employee paychecks and never turned them over to the IRS. Michaelson was sentenced to five years of probation and to pay more than $700,000 in restitution.

Michaelson is the owner of Blue 2.0 LLC and withheld $767,367 in income, social security and medicare taxes from tax years 2014-2017. Michaelson was indicted in September 2021 and pleaded guilty in May to one count of willful failure to pay over tax.

