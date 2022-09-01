LaunchCode reopens doors following $5M renovation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – National nonprofit LaunchCode has reopened the doors to its headquarters in St. Louis following a $5 million renovation.

The company’s headquarters and learning center is located at 4811 Delmar Blvd. LaunchCode first occupied the building in 2015 and then purchased it from the State of Missouri in 2019.

“Planting our flag, permanently, on Delmar Blvd. in an old unemployment office is significant to our mission and a huge milestone for bridging the opportunity gap in our region”, said Jeff Mazur, LaunchCode executive director. “We’re paving the way for high-paying, upwardly mobile and stable career opportunities for all who are driven enough to walk through our doors – no matter their ability to pay.”

During the pandemic, LaunchCode courses were virtual. Students will be welcomed back into the space in January 2023, starting with a new Access+ course that will focus on creating an influx of Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and Latino tech talent in the region.

