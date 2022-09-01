Imo’s names new CEO

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Imo’s named Mark Miner as the new Chief Executive Officer this week, the company announced.

In a press release, Imo’s said Miner previously worked for Arcobasso Foods and is a veteran in the food industry. Miner replaces Carlo Imo, who served as president since 2014.

Imo’s first opened its doors in 1964 and has long been a St. Louis staple. The company now has 99 locations in Missouri, Illinois and Kansas. The company also sells products like its Provel cheese at grocery stores in the St. Louis area.

WATCH: St. Louis Proud: Provel cheese

