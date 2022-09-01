IDOT hiring Snowbirds ahead of winter

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – The Illinois Department of Transportation is hiring Snowbirds.

The department is looking for qualified individuals to apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state.

“The calendar says it’s summer, but we plan for winter weather 12 months a year,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Safety is our top priority -- we’re asking individuals to consider applying for these positions to help keep our roads and bridges clear during inclement weather. In addition to providing a vitally important service, snowbirds sometimes become full-time employees.”

Applicants must submit to a criminal background and have a commercial driver’s license. Click here to learn more or apply.

