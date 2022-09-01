Glen Carbon officers help deliver baby boy

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV) – Two Glen Carbon police officers helped to deliver a healthy baby boy Wednesday afternoon.

Officer Zachary Walters and Sergeant Jeffrey Blind were in the area of Lucinda Drive when a 911 call came in for a woman in active labor. The two officers got to the woman before an ambulance arrived on scene and noted that delivery was imminent.

The officers then helped the mother to deliver the baby boy at the time of 3:36 p.m. An ambulance arrived shortly after and took the mother and newborn to the hospital, where they are both reportedly doing well.

“This job is just so unpredictable, and most times we are called to unhappy and tragic incidents. I’m so glad our police department got to be part of this truly happy event, and I’m so proud of our dispatcher and officers for how they handled themselves and helped this family in a time of need,” said Chief Todd Link.

