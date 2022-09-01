First soccer game at Centene Stadium slated for mid-September

Images of the Centene Stadium
Images of the Centene Stadium(STL CITY / Twitter)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - September is shaping up to be a great month for local soccer fans.

On Sept. 18, the first official match will be played at the Centene Stadium in the Downtown West neighborhood. The St. Louis CITY2 will face off against Sporting KC II in the MLS NEXT Pro action at 6 p.m., the organization announced.

“A CITY2 vs. Sporting KC II game will be a great introduction to our stadium in what will be a long list of events before next year,” said President and Chief Executive Office Carolyn Kindle touching on the soft opening of the stadium.

Although the lower bowl of the 30-acre stadium will only be open for season ticket holders, the building has seen tremendous progress since the first seats were installed in April. The main concourse and in-stadium team store will be open with limited food and beverage concessions.

The CITY2 clinched their fourth-straight win after defeating the Portland Timbers 5-3 Saturday.

