East St. Louis residents get building materials post flooding; FEMA aid still in question

EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Building materials for East St. Louis residents affected by July’s historic flooding are now available.

Nonprofit Community Life Line recently started giving sheets of drywall, packs of insulation, 2x4′s, plywood and other materials in response to those whose homes were damaged in flooding last month. It’s estimated about three dozens families came by to receive supplies.

Organizers told News 4 Lowes donated the supplies, in addition to other supplies donated by the local McDonald’s.

Those impacted by the flooding had to wait roughly a month to get the building materials.

“The tough part was the waiting part, because you had to wait until the stuff dry,” said Pastor Kendall Granger of New Life Community Church. “Although, Lowes donated the drywall earlier they gave us--they said, ‘hey, wait until the end of the month before you,’--because you don’t want to put drywall on wet 2x4′s and mold and all that. It’s a great donation, but it wasn’t enough to make everybody whole.”

Residents affected by flooding told News 4 the City of East St. Louis’ response to the event could be better.

“This is an area where they know it’s going to happen. So, if you know this is going to happen here, and the proper things have not been done to correct the problem, this is where you should be totally prepared to give the majority of the help, because you know this is going to be the main core of your problem. And you know this. So, how you not going to be ready when it happens,” said Keith Hannah, an East St. Louis resident affected by the flooding at Mary Avenue and Terrace Drive.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency and East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4 the assessment of the damage is completed. Now the leaders are waiting to hear back from FEMA.

Community Life Line will be giving away more materials Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Residents must sign up at cllestl.org or call 618-482-2950.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.