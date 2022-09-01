Crosswalks painted to make The Hill’s streets safer for pedestrians

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Hill neighborhood looks a little different after changes to make roadways safer for pedestrians.

There are 16 crosswalks that have been painted white, red and green. Current St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Joe Vollmer pointed to traffic studies showing that brightly painted crosswalks help people pay more attention.

The colors on the crosswalks match fire hydrants in the neighborhood that were first painted in the 1970s.

