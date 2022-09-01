Amber Alert canceled; 9-year-old Indiana girl found safe

A missing 9-year-old girl from Indianapolis has been found safe, and the Amber Alert for her...
A missing 9-year-old girl from Indianapolis has been found safe, and the Amber Alert for her was canceled, officials said.(NCMEC)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WPTA/Gray News) - Officials said an Amber Alert for a 9-year-old girl had been canceled Thursday after she was found safe in Indianapolis.

Police issued the alert earlier in the day for Delilah Jennings. They believed she was with her mother, 32-year-old Monica Burdine.

Officers at the scene of an apartment complex said to WRTV that the child and the mother had been located. No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with additional information can call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540.

Copyright 2022 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police say a woman and her two children were found dead after a shooting in a South Carolina...
VIDEO: Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 children found dead after shooting in home, officials say
Decades ago, Mike Huss attended Ione Elementary School as a student. He went on to become an...
AMAZING: Former elementary school janitor works his way up to principal
Ginni Thomas contacted at least two Wisconsin state lawmakers, including the chair of the...
Ginni Thomas emails urged new 2020 electors in Wisconsin
The Route Fire threatens a large home near Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Firefighters battle California wildfires amid searing heat