Voluntary boil advisory issued for part of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Jefferson County.

The advisory is scheduled to last 48 hours. It includes the areas from the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive, and the areas in between. Homes from 7919 Graham Road to 7969 Graham Road are also included.

A water main break around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday prompted the boil advisory. Customers with questions can call 636-274-3125.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.