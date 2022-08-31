Top-ranked PGA Tour Champions players to compete at Ascension Charity Classic

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Five of the top-ranked PGA Tour Champions players will compete at the second annual Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson.

Steve Stricker, Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Darren Clark and Steven Alker join the world-class field for the Sept. 6-11 event at Norwood Hills Country Club. Billy Andrade, St. Louis native Jay Williamson, Justin Leonard and John Daly are also set to tee it up for the Ascension Charity Classic.

Tickets for the tournament can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.