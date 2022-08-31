Thieves ram cars into Academy Sports in St. Peters, Metro East

Car rams into Academy Sports in O'Fallon, Illinois
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after two Academy Sports + Outdoors stores were targeted in St. Peters and the Metro East.

The first incident was reported at the sporting goods store on West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois. A dark-colored car was seen abandoned in between the damaged double doors of the building. Employees told News 4 that no one was injured since they were just arriving for their shift Wednesday morning. It is unclear if anything was stolen as police were still actively investigating the scene.

Miles away in St. Peters, police said a stolen silver Hyundai rammed through the front door of the Academy Sports on the I-70 North Outer Road near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. St. Peters Police said suspects ran towards the gun case and tried to shoot through the glass to steal items. After an unsuccessful attempt, two would-be thieves took off in a red Volkswagen Jetta.

Melissa Doss with the St. Peters Police said their department is aware of a similar incident in O’Fallon, Illinois and plans to follow up with investigators.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

overdose awareness day
Several efforts across St. Louis aim to shine light on drug abuse, recovery steps
overdose awareness day
Several efforts aim to shine light on drug abuse, recovery steps
car into sports store
Car rams into Academy Sports in O'Fallon, Illinois
Police: Andre Adams was hit by a car fleeing from officers in St. Louis City. The 59-year-old...
Driver fleeing from traffic stop hits, kills 59-year-old in St. Louis City crash