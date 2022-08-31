Thieves ram cars into Academy Sports in St. Peters, Metro East

O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after two Academy Sports + Outdoors stores were targeted in St. Peters and the Metro East.

The first incident was reported at the sporting goods store on West Highway 50 in O’Fallon, Illinois. A dark-colored car was seen abandoned in between the damaged double doors of the building. Employees told News 4 that no one was injured since they were just arriving for their shift Wednesday morning. It is unclear if anything was stolen as police were still actively investigating the scene.

Miles away in St. Peters, police said a stolen silver Hyundai rammed through the front door of the Academy Sports on the I-70 North Outer Road near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. St. Peters Police said suspects ran towards the gun case and tried to shoot through the glass to steal items. After an unsuccessful attempt, two would-be thieves took off in a red Volkswagen Jetta.

Melissa Doss with the St. Peters Police said their department is aware of a similar incident in O’Fallon, Illinois and plans to follow up with investigators.

No additional information has been released.

