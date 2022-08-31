St. Louis Public Library cardholders can check out free chromebooks for nearly a year

ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of Chromebooks are available for cardholders at the St. Louis Public Library to check out for a long period of time.

A total of 8,000 hotspots and 1,500 laptops will be able for St. Louisans. In a press release, the library said the technology will help bridge the digital divide. Cardholders can keep the devices until Sept. 30, 2023.

