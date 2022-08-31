St. Louis news legend Dick Ford dies

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis news legend has passed away.

Dick Ford, 88, died at his home Tuesday, family members confirmed to News 4.

Ford was a staple on local television news for decades. Between 1965 and 2005 Ford spent time at KMOX-TV, KSDK and KTVI.

Ford’s son Dean spoke to News 4 and summed up his life with the following quote: “People always asked me what’s it like having your Dad on the news... my answer is, always he’s a loving father who happens to do the news.”

