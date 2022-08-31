St. Charles County police seek help finding 2 missing 13-year-olds

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) – Two 13-year-olds are missing out of St. Charles County.

According to the St. Charles County Police Department, Mary-Beth Leigh Rhodes and Dylinn Grace Mertens were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sherwood Harbor in Portage Des Sioux.

Rhodes was last seen wearing black pants with holes in them and a maroon hoodie. Mertens was wearing black shorts, a grey hoodie and a tan backpack. Police believe Mertens cut her hair shortly after leaving.

Authorities report that Rhodes’ cell phone has been turned off and Mertens does not have one. The duo is believed to be runaways.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 636-949-7900 ext. 2674 or 911.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.