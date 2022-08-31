St. Charles County police seek help finding 2 missing 13-year-olds

Mary-Beth Leigh Rhodes and Dylinn Grace Mertens were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the...
Mary-Beth Leigh Rhodes and Dylinn Grace Mertens were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sherwood Harbor in Portage Des Sioux.(St. Charles County Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) – Two 13-year-olds are missing out of St. Charles County.

According to the St. Charles County Police Department, Mary-Beth Leigh Rhodes and Dylinn Grace Mertens were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Sherwood Harbor in Portage Des Sioux.

Rhodes was last seen wearing black pants with holes in them and a maroon hoodie. Mertens was wearing black shorts, a grey hoodie and a tan backpack. Police believe Mertens cut her hair shortly after leaving.

Authorities report that Rhodes’ cell phone has been turned off and Mertens does not have one. The duo is believed to be runaways.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 636-949-7900 ext. 2674 or 911.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill., Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.
Use this code for a discounted Uber ride this Labor Day weekend
car into sports store
Thieves ram cars into Academy Sports in St. Peters, Metro East
Police: Andre Adams was hit by a car fleeing from officers in St. Louis City. The 59-year-old...
Driver fleeing from traffic stop hits, kills 59-year-old in St. Louis City crash
St. Louis Skyline with the Gateway Arch, Missouri-USA
Interview with Greater St. Louis Inc. about where the city currently stands