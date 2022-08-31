Slight Rain Chances Added To The Weekend

First Alert Forecast
By Steve Templeton
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Another mild and nice night tonight with mid to low 60s. It gets a bit hotter Thursday & Friday though, highs in the upper 80s, close to 90. Not overly humid though.

Labor Day Weekend: We have slight rain chances, but the rain will be few and far between. Currently chances are at 10%-20%, but just a heads up that it can’t be ruled out. Otherwise it will be a nice last hurrah at the pools with warm to hot highs in the upper 80s to 90.

7 Day Forecast

7-Day Forecast 8/31/2022
