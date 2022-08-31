Several efforts across St. Louis aim to shine light on drug abuse, recovery steps

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Every year, it serves as a time to remember and raise awareness of ways to prevent future overdoses for International Overdose Awareness day.

Throughout the day, billboards will display messages on highly-traveled highways to inform the public on how to get involved in life-saving efforts. Local leaders like St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will discuss ways to combat substance abuse during a morning briefing.

At 9:45 a.m., there will be an awareness walk at the Jefferson County courthouse and an awareness caravan at the Jefferson County library around 5:30 p.m.

A local couple is putting on that caravan in honor of their son. The Fitzwaters started a non-profit called Heal: Stop Heroin after their son Michael died of an overdose at the age of 22.

“I was about to talk to him again about going to rehab when I came home from work on August 25, 2014, and I found his lifeless body here in our house,” said Patti Fitzwater.

They educate the community about substance use disorder, do Narcan training, and distribute. They’ve also worked with other organizations to put opioid rescue kits with naloxone in public places.

