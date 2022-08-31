Police: Mother allegedly hire suspects to kidnap, drive son from California to Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest was made after a duo allegedly took a teenage boy against his will in California to relocate him to the Show-Me State.

Shana Gaviola, 35, of Clovis, California and Julio Sandoval, 41, of Piedmont, Missouri, was federally charged with violating a protective order in July 2021. According to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, the protective order was issued at the request of Gaviola’s son. He lived with his mother and another family in 2020. The teen later petitioned to be emancipated and obtained a domestic violence protection order from her.

“The order prohibited Gaviola from harassing, striking, threatening, assaulting, hitting, following, stalking, molesting, disturbing the peace, keeping under surveillance, and blocking the movements of her son, and contacting him in any way, including directly or indirectly, and from denying his use and possession of his phone,” official documents outlined.

Officials said the teen’s mother and Sandoval planned to forcibly transport the boy from California to Missouri. Sandoval was reportedly the former dean of students at a boarding school for troubled youth in Missouri and the founder of an agency that transported minors to the unnamed boarding school.

While at a business in Fresno, California, the teen was handcuffed and forced into a car. He remained restrained for 24 hours while they drove to Stockton, Missouri before being held at the boarding school. The teen’s father was able to free him but details surrounding how that happened weren’t released.

