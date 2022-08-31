Police: Evidence shows 2-year-old shot himself in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A child shot himself in north St. Louis City early Wednesday afternoon.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department say preliminary information indicates the 2-year-old boy shot himself in the head in the 900 block of Melvin in the Baden neighborhood in St. Louis City.

Police said the boy was barely conscious and barely breathing when paramedics rushed him to the hospital.

No other information was released.

