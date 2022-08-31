MESSY: Truck spills alfredo sauce all over interstate in Tennessee
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – Police in Memphis had to shut down part of an interstate after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled alfredo sauce all over the roadway Tuesday afternoon.
The truck was carrying Bertolli alfredo sauce when it hit a retaining wall, Memphis police said.
Jars of the creamy sauce covered I-55 during the afternoon rush hour, impacting drivers’ commutes.
Road crews worked to clean up the mess and one woman was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.
