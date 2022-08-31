Man sentenced to 12 years for robbing St. Peters liquor store at gunpoint

By Matt Woods
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Northwoods man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing a liquor store in St. Peters in 2018.

Bobby Andre, 44, was convicted of robbing the Cool Spot Liquor Store on July 31, 2018. Charges said he robbed the store at gunpoint and stole $143. Police matched Andre’s DNA to a blue rag he dropped while robbing the store.

Andre pleaded guilty to the crimes in January.

