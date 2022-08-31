Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Ted Drewes

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Jacob Adler in a fatal hit-and-run, alleging he struck a 17-year-old with his truck outside a Ted Drewes and then fled.

A probable cause statement alleges Adler was driving in a Ford truck past Ted Drewes in the 6700 block of Chippewa and hit Matthew Nikolai as he was crossing the street. Nikolai died from his injuries.

Surveillance video captured Adler getting out of his truck after the incident and walking to the scene where Nikolai was hit. He then walked back to his truck and drove away without identifying himself to an official, charges allege.

The probable cause statement says Adler took his truck to Sameday Autobody in St. Louis County the day after the incident to get the damage fixed. The shop manager saw Adler’s truck a few days later in a photo posted by police, who said the owner was connected to the hit-and-run. He called police and the truck was used as part of the investigation.

Adler turned himself in to police on August 8 but was later released because prosecutors did not charge him with a crime. Prosecutors eventually charged him on Wednesday, weeks after his initial arrest.

Nikolai was a student at CBC High School who had a passion for robotics and computer science. The director of the school’s STEM Academy told News 4 for a previous story that the school would be looking for ways to honor Nikolai’s memory this school year.

It is with heavy hearts that we share with our CBC High School community the news of the tragic loss of rising senior Matthew Nikolai.



As our community grieves together, our prayers, support, and love are with his family and close friends during this most challenging time.



1/ pic.twitter.com/k9NgWJrnPu — CBC High School (@CBCHighSchool) July 30, 2022

