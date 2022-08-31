Man accused of shooting Rigazzi’s co-worker sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man with a “quite disturbing number of criminal offenses” has been sentenced to eight and one-half years in prison for shooting his then Rigazzi’s co-worker.

Eyewitnesses told investigators they saw Philandias Calvin shoot his co-worker seven times after a verbal argument on September 18, 2021. He was arrested ten days later and police found a .380 caliber Hi-Point pistol and three loaded magazines on him. Calvin admitted he was a felon who wasn’t allowed to carry a weapon.

Court documents say the shooting happened about five months after Calvin’s “term of supervised release ended for assaulting deputy U.S. Marshals and a U.S. probation officer in the federal courthouse in St. Louis. Calvin was being arrested at the time of the courthouse assault for violating his supervised release in a prior federal gun case and an escape case.”

