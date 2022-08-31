Low Humidity Today & Tomorrow

First Alert Forecast
By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Humidity bottoms out today under sunny skies. the normal high for this date is 86. Temperatures will rise to near 90 beginning Thursday and stay there through the Labor Day holiday weekend. Humidity will gradually climb and Sunday looks to be the muggiest day. Dry weather expected through the rest of the week. There is a very slight chance of a spot shower here or there over the weekend through early next week, but most of us will stay dry.

7 Day Forecast

