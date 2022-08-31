Jefferson County man sentenced after pleading guilty to child pornography charge

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) --  A Jefferson County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a child pornography charge.

Jonathan R. Brown, 34, pleaded guilty in March to one count of receipt of child pornography. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri – St. Louis reported that Brown had used the dark web to download and view child pornography at least as far back as 2015.

Brown has been sentenced to seven years in prison. He was also ordered to pay $3,000 to a victim.

