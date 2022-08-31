Gardner files motion to vacate Lamar Johnson’s conviction

Lamar Johnson.
Lamar Johnson.(KCTV5 News)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office filed a motion to vacate the judgment in the case of Lamar Johnson.

Johnson has been imprisoned for more than 27 years. The Circuit Attorney sought a new trial Wednesday after “investigating and preventing overwhelming evidence of his 1995 wrongful conviction.” Lamar has always said he didn’t commit the crime he’s imprisoned for.

Johnson is accused of killing 25-year-old Marcus Boyd in Dutchtown in 1994.

“We are hopeful that the court will hear our motion and correct this manifest injustice on behalf of Mr. Johnson to strengthen the integrity of our criminal justice system,” the attorney’s office said in a statement.

