Former Northwoods police officer fined for assaulting woman at St. Louis County DMV

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A former Northwoods, Missouri Police Officer was fined $10,000 for assaulting someone at a DMV in Florissant.

Michael L. Bennett, 64, pleaded guilty to hitting a woman at the DMV repeatedly in April during a confrontation. Court documents say Bennett was off duty and in plain clothes when he intervened in an argument between a customer and an employee. Bennett identified himself as a police officer, the documents say, and began giving commands to the customer.

A verbal altercation followed. The documents say Bennett grabbed the woman by the throat and punched her in the face many times. When the woman began walking away from Bennett, he hit her again in the back of the head three more times.

The former officer pleaded guilty in May to depriving the woman of her rights. He will also be on supervised release for a year.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.