Delmar Loop Trolley gets $1.26 million federal grant

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The East-West Gateway Council of Governments approved a $1.26 million federal grant for the Delmar Loop Trolley.

Bi-State Development needs the money to continue operating the trolley in the Delmar Loop. The funding was through a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant with a $600,000 local match. The Loop Trolley Transportation Development District will provide that match from its sales tax revenues.

“Today’s vote demonstrates our region’s shared commitment to solving tough problems and supporting our public transit network. Failure to fix the Loop Trolley problem risks future federal support we need to improve and expand public transit in the St. Louis region through projects like Northside-Southside MetroLink expansion, which will transform our city and connect residents to good jobs, healthcare opportunities, and more,” St. Louis City Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a statement. “I am especially thankful for the partnership of President Joe Vollmer, County Executive Sam Page, and Bi-State Executive Director Taulby Roach for coming together to address this issue.”

Loop Trolley rides began operating again on August 4. One trolley car operates on a 2.4-mile route Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Rides will stop on October 30 and annual maintenance projects will begin in preparation for the spring.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.