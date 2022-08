ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - ALDI announced Wednesday that they will open a new store in Twin Oaks.

The new location is part of the company’s nationwide growth. The grand opening ceremony will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. Shoppers can enter a sweepstake for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.