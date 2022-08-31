1 killed in double shooting in Moline Acres

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A double shooting in Moline Acres left one man injured and another dead Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at 8 p.m. in the 9700 block of Portage Drive. Police said two men shot at each other following an altercation. Both were hospitalized but one of the men later died.

Anyone with information should call St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

