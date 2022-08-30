Scattered Storms, Some Downpours Possible Tonight

Through tonight we expect quite a bit of weakening from storms north as they try to push south/southeast through the region. Not everyone will get rain, but a few downpours with lightning are possible overnight.

Tuesday: The storm threat ends before the morning drive which will be dry and muggy. But expect falling humidity and nice sunny and warm day.

Rest of the Week & Labor Day Weekend: It looks quiet the rest of the week for now. Mainly dry with the pattern turning hotter and a touch more humid for the weekend. Highs in the low 90s to near 90 for the holiday weekend. We’ll keep you posted if something changes and causes the rain threat to appear, but for now it looks dry for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.